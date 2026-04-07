Keshon Gilbert Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Rookie Team

Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The NBA G League announced today that Atlanta Hawks two-way guard Keshon Gilbert earned All-NBA G League Rookie Team honors for the 2025-26 season.

Gilbert becomes the first Skyhawk to earn All-Rookie honors in franchise history and joins fellow rookies RJ Davis, Alijah Martin, Norchad Omier, and Sean Pedulla in this year's class.

Gilbert, who averaged 16.0 points, 6.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals (.487 FG%, .791 FT%) in 46 games (18 starts) across both the Tip-Off Tournament and Regular Season, was the only rookie to finish with averages of at least 16.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds (min. 20 GP) across both seasons.

Amongst rookies, the Iowa State product finished second in assists and seventh in steals across both seasons (min. 20 GP), and during the regular season, led all rookies in assists (6.8), was sixth in steals (1.6), and 13th in scoring (17.3).

The St. Louis, Missouri native began the season with the Capital City Go-Go (37 games, nine starts), where he signed a 10-day contract on Feb. 6 and appeared in three games with the Wizards, before signing a two-way deal with the Hawks on Mar. 4.

While with College Park, Gilbert helped the Skyhawks to a 7-2 record during March, the second-best month in winning percentage in franchise history, averaging 20.1 points, 7.1 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals (.509 FG%, .791 FT%).

Gilbert collected six double-doubles across both seasons, including one triple-double on Jan. 1 against the Westchester Knicks with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming one of 10 rookies to post a triple-double this season.

Gilbert compiled multiple near-triple-doubles while with College Park, collecting two of his six double-doubles with the Skyhawks, including a 22-point, 10-assist, nine-rebound performance on Mar. 19 at the Westchester Knicks, and a 28-point, 12-assist, eight-rebound outing against the Osceola Magic on Mar. 25.

Gilbert joins fellow Hawks two-way guard RayJ Dennis to receive postseason recognition, with Dennis receiving All-NBA G League Third Team honors.

To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.







NBA G League Stories from April 7, 2026

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