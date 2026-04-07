Keshon Gilbert Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Rookie Team
Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The NBA G League announced today that Atlanta Hawks two-way guard Keshon Gilbert earned All-NBA G League Rookie Team honors for the 2025-26 season.
Gilbert becomes the first Skyhawk to earn All-Rookie honors in franchise history and joins fellow rookies RJ Davis, Alijah Martin, Norchad Omier, and Sean Pedulla in this year's class.
Gilbert, who averaged 16.0 points, 6.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals (.487 FG%, .791 FT%) in 46 games (18 starts) across both the Tip-Off Tournament and Regular Season, was the only rookie to finish with averages of at least 16.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds (min. 20 GP) across both seasons.
Amongst rookies, the Iowa State product finished second in assists and seventh in steals across both seasons (min. 20 GP), and during the regular season, led all rookies in assists (6.8), was sixth in steals (1.6), and 13th in scoring (17.3).
The St. Louis, Missouri native began the season with the Capital City Go-Go (37 games, nine starts), where he signed a 10-day contract on Feb. 6 and appeared in three games with the Wizards, before signing a two-way deal with the Hawks on Mar. 4.
While with College Park, Gilbert helped the Skyhawks to a 7-2 record during March, the second-best month in winning percentage in franchise history, averaging 20.1 points, 7.1 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals (.509 FG%, .791 FT%).
Gilbert collected six double-doubles across both seasons, including one triple-double on Jan. 1 against the Westchester Knicks with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming one of 10 rookies to post a triple-double this season.
Gilbert compiled multiple near-triple-doubles while with College Park, collecting two of his six double-doubles with the Skyhawks, including a 22-point, 10-assist, nine-rebound performance on Mar. 19 at the Westchester Knicks, and a 28-point, 12-assist, eight-rebound outing against the Osceola Magic on Mar. 25.
Gilbert joins fellow Hawks two-way guard RayJ Dennis to receive postseason recognition, with Dennis receiving All-NBA G League Third Team honors.
To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.
NBA G League Stories from April 7, 2026
- Norchad Omier and Sean Pedulla Named to 2025-26 NBA G League All-Rookie Team - San Diego Clippers
- AJ Lawson and Alijah Martin Recieve Post Season Honours - Raptors 905
- Keshon Gilbert Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Rookie Team - College Park Skyhawks
- South Bay Lakers Guard RJ Davis Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Rookie Team - South Bay Lakers
- Isaac Jones Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League First Team - Motor City Cruise
- Jalen Slawson Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Defensive Team - Noblesville Boom
- Jamarion Sharp Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Defensive Team - Texas Legends
- Los Angeles Lakers Two-Way Guard Chris Mañon Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Defensive Team - South Bay Lakers
- Jahmir Young Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Second Team - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Lester QuiÑones Named to All-NBA G League First Team - Osceola Magic
- Tristen Newton and Daishen Nix Receive All-NBA G League Recognitions - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Daquan Jeffries Earns All-NBA G League First Team Honors - Stockton Kings
- Ron Harper Jr. Named to All-NBA G League Third Team - Maine Celtics
- Los Angeles Lakers Guard Kobe Bufkin and Two-Way Forward Drew Timme Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Second Team - South Bay Lakers
- Killian Hayes Named 2025-26 All-NBA G League Second Team - Cleveland Charge
- RayJ Dennis Earns All-NBA G League Third Team Honors - College Park Skyhawks
- PJ Hall Named to All-NBA G League Third Team - Greensboro Swarm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent College Park Skyhawks Stories
- Keshon Gilbert Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Rookie Team
- RayJ Dennis Earns All-NBA G League Third Team Honors
- Swarm Edged out in Overtime Thriller against Skyhawks, 141-138
- Magic Best Skyhawks 129-120 in 'Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Aaron's'
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Home Finale on 'Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Aaron's' against the Osceola Magic