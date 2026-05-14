College Park Skyhawks Present Third Ever F.L.Y. Award to Fifth Grade Student at West Clayton Elementary School

Published on May 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - On Thursday morning, the College Park Skyhawks participated in West Clayton Elementary School's year-end awards ceremony for fifth grade students, where Kishori Das received the third-ever F.L.Y. Award.

The F.L.Y. Award, which stands for Future Leader, Lifelong Learner, and Youth Achiever, reflects a positive and forward-looking perspective, suggesting that students are aspiring to become future leaders in their educational journey. The award recognized Das for her overall excellence in academics, behavior, and participation throughout the school year, and encompasses her commitment to learning, positive attitude, and consistent effort in various subjects. Das joins past award recipients Gabriella Coggins and Remington Goodloe.

The winner was selected by fifth grade teachers and elective teachers who nominated students based on academic performance, behavior, leadership, and other relevant criteria. Those teachers then assessed grades, class participation, and overall academic performance, before collectively reviewing nominations to select the most deserving student.

In addition to the award, Das received a custom Skyhawks jersey with the number 26 and her last name on the back.

"We are so delighted to celebrate Kishori, and all that this fifth-grade class has accomplished as they move on to their next chapters in middle school," said Sadé Means, Manager of Community Impact for the College Park Skyhawks. "This year, we were able to both explore new programming and build on existing Colli's Classroom initiatives that made it one of our most impactful years yet. We are so excited to enter year four with such an amazing school."

"This is a day we always love to celebrate with the Skyhawks," said Zakiyya Whittle, assistant principal of West Clayton Elementary School. "Kishori is such a deserving winner of the F.L.Y. Award and reflects what this fifth-grade class has accomplished in their time here at West Clayton Elementary. She, along with our fifth graders and entire student body, have benefited greatly from the impact 'Colli's Classroom' has provided over the last three years, and we are so thankful to the Skyhawks team for another great school year."

The presentation of the F.L.Y Award concludes the Skyhawks' third year of 'Colli's Classroom' School Adoption Program at West Clayton Elementary, which aims to impact the school's 480 students and 90 staff members throughout the school year. During the 2025-26 academic year, the program included events such as PE takeovers and reading days for all grades, Curriculum Night, Youth Empowerment Day, a four-part career exposition series, and more.

To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.







NBA G League Stories from May 14, 2026

College Park Skyhawks Present Third Ever F.L.Y. Award to Fifth Grade Student at West Clayton Elementary School - College Park Skyhawks

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