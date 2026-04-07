Jahmir Young Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Second Team

Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The NBA G League announced today that Miami HEAT two-way guard Jahmir Young has been named to the 2025-26 All-NBA G League Second Team.

Young appeared in 25 regular season games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 26 points, 8.9 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 38.1 minutes per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from three-point range, and 81.5 percent from the free throw line.

During January, Young appeared in 11 games, averaging 29.5 points, 9.7 assists, and 4.9 rebounds while shooting

50.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range. He scored 20 or more points in 11 consecutive games and recorded double-digit assists in four of his last five outings.

Young was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played January 19-25, averaging 32.3 points,

10.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds across three games while helping Sioux Falls to a 2-1 record. He was also named NBA G League Player of the Month for January.

In mid-February, Young was selected to participate in the 2026 NBA Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

Young broke the Skyforce franchise record for most consecutive games with 20 or more points, reaching 15 on March 7, 2026, and extending the streak to 18 games on March 13, 2026.

Among his top individual performances this season, Young recorded 22 points with a career-high 18 assists against the Salt Lake City Stars, followed by a season-high 36 points with 12 assists in the next matchup.







NBA G League Stories from April 7, 2026

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