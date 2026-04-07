PJ Hall Named to All-NBA G League Third Team

Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







The NBA G League today announced that Charlotte Hornets two-way center PJ Hall has been named to the All-NBA G League Third Team.

Hall appeared in 23 games during the NBA G League regular season, averaging 18.9 points (.602 FG%, .329 3P%, .792 FT%), 11.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks in 29.6 minutes per game. He was one of two players in the NBA G League to average 18.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and at least one 3-pointer and block per game, joining Charles Bassey, and logged 17 double-doubles.

A native of Spartanburg, S.C., Hall initially joined the Swarm on Nov. 20, 2025, in a trade with the Mexico City Capitanes, who acquired the big man after the Memphis Grizzlies ended his two-way contract. Hall played nine games for the Swarm during the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament, averaging 14.4 points (.609 FG%, .280 3P%, .700 FT%), 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 blocks in 27.0 minutes per game before earning an NBA Call-Up with the Charlotte Hornets.

Hall was the first player this season to be acquired midseason by a G League team and later earn an NBA Call-Up to its NBA affiliate.

The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in leading the Swarm to their first-ever NBA G League Winter Showcase Tournament title and a No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, finishing the regular season with a 24-12 record. He starred in the Swarm's first-round win over the Maine Celtics, posting 18 points, two rebounds and a career-tying four made 3-pointers in 18 minutes before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Greensboro has since advanced to the NBA G League Finals, with Game 1 set for home on April 8.

Hall played in 12 games (two starts) for the Charlotte Hornets this season, averaging 6.1 points (.500 FG%, 1.000 3PT%, .808 FT%) and 5.5 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.







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