Greensboro Swarm Announce Four Home Dates for 2026-27 NBA G League Season

Published on May 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The defending NBA G League champion Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced four priority home game dates for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA G League season.

"Following a historic championship season, we're excited to welcome our fans back to Novant Health Fieldhouse and begin building toward what we believe will be another special year for the Greensboro Swarm," said Steve Swetoha, President of the Greensboro Swarm. "The energy and passion our fans brought throughout last season played a tremendous role in our success, and we're excited to carry that momentum into our 11th season in Greensboro. From marquee matchups and unique fan experiences to impactful community programming across the Triad, we have an exciting year ahead both on and off the court."

The priority dates include two Education Day games at Novant Health Fieldhouse - one focused on Health & Wellness (November 18) and another centered on STEM learning (March 3) - designed to provide schools across the Triad with an engaging educational experience while enjoying Swarm basketball.

The full list of dates is below:

Wednesday, November 18 (11 a.m. ET) - Education Day: Health & Wellness presented by Novant Health

Saturday, January 23

Saturday, February 27

Wednesday, March 3 (11 a.m. ET) - Education Day: STEM presented by HondaJet

The full 2026-27 NBA G League schedule, including opponents, theme nights, promotions and game times, will be announced later this summer. Additionally, details surrounding the team's 2025-26 NBA G League Championship celebration will be announced in the coming days.

Individual game tickets will be available in the coming months. For more information on season tickets, voucher plans and group discounts, contact swarm_tickets@gsoswarm.com or call a ticket representative at 336-907-3600.







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