Greensboro Swarm to Host NBA G League Finals Game 1, Game 3 If Necessary

Published on April 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, will host Game 1 of the NBA G League Finals presented by Google, as well as Game 3, if necessary, at Novant Health Fieldhouse against the Western Conference Champion Stockton Kings.

Greensboro (24-12), the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, secured homecourt advantage over Stockton (23-13), the No. 3 seed, due to its better regular-season record. The Swarm earned its conference championship Sunday, defeating the No. 1-seeded Osceola Magic, 134-121, while the Kings defeated the No. 1-seeded South Bay Lakers, 101-97.

The NBA G League Finals will follow a best-of-three format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1 and 3 if necessary. The Swarm will host Game 1 on Wednesday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPNNews), while Stockton will host Game 2 on Friday, April 10, at 10 p.m. ET (ESPNU). If needed, Greensboro will host Game 3 on Monday, April 13, at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2), where the 2025-26 NBA G League Champion would be crowned.

Tickets for the Swarm's NBA G League Finals game(s) are available here.

2026 NBA G League Finals presented by Google Schedule:

April 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET | Game 1: Greensboro Swarm vs. Stockton Kings - Greensboro, N.C. (ESPNNews)

April 10 at 10 p.m. ET | Game 2: Greensboro Swarm @ Stockton Kings - Stockton, Calif. (ESPNU)

April 13 at 8 p.m. ET | Game 3: Greensboro Swarm vs. Stockton Kings - Greensboro, N.C. (ESPN2)*

*- if necessary

Greensboro Swarm Playoff Results:

Conference Quarterfinals: March 31 vs. Maine Celtics (7), W - 112-90

Conference Semifinals: April 3 vs. Capital City Go-Go (6), W - 118-108

Conference Finals: April 5 vs. Osceola Magic (1), W - 134-121







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