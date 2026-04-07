AJ Lawson and Alijah Martin Recieve Post Season Honours

Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







The NBA G League announced today that two-way players AJ Lawson and Alijah Martin have been named to the 2025-26 All-NBA G League Second and Third Team, respectively. Rookie Alijah Martin has also been named to the NBA G League All-Defense and All-Rookie Team.

Lawson averaged a team-high 21.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 31.9 minutes in 36 games (all starts) with Raptors 905 this season. He shot .465 (261-561) from the field, .360 (103-286) from three-point range, and .792 (84-106) from the free throw line. The Brampton, Ontario native scored in double figures in 35 games, including 20 or more points 21 times, and 30 or more points seven times, helping the 905 earn the number one seed in the league's Tip-Off Tournament, reach the 2025 G League Winter Showcase Final, and clinch their first playoff berth since the 2021/22 season.

Martin appeared in 39 games (38 starts) for the Raptors 905, averaging 18.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 30.7 minutes. The Mississippi native shot .485 (253-522) from the field, .392 (89-227) from three-point range, and .720 (77-107) from the free throw line. He scored in double figures in 38 games, including 20 or more points 17 times, and 30 or more points two times. Martin also participated in the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, becoming the first Raptors 905 player selected for this event.

To view a full list of honorees, visit www.NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from April 7, 2026

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