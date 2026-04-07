Daquan Jeffries Earns All-NBA G League First Team Honors

Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Today, the NBA G League announced that Stockton Kings forward DaQuan Jeffries has been selected to the All-NBA G League First Team, capping off a standout season for the forward. Jeffries also finished third in MVP voting, trailing only Rio Grande Valley Vipers forward Tristan Newton and Windy City Bulls guard Mac McClung.

Jeffries delivered a career year, averaging 23.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in 33.4 minutes per game. He did so with elite efficiency, shooting 51.8% from the field, 43.8% from three-point range, and 83.1% from the free-throw line.

The individual honor comes amid another historic season for the Kings, who are chasing a rare accomplishment: becoming just the second organization in NBA G League history to win back-to-back championships, joining the Asheville Altitude (now the Oklahoma City Blue), who accomplished the feat in 2004 and 2005.

Jeffries has been instrumental in Stockton's postseason run, elevating his play in the playoffs by averaging 26.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.7 steals in 38.3 minutes per game through three contests.

The Kings take the floor tomorrow night, as the 2026 NBA G League Finals presented by Google tip off with Game 1 at Novant Health Fieldhouse in Greensboro, N.C.

2026 NBA G League Finals presented by Google Schedule:

April 8 at 4:30 p.m. PT | Game 1: Greensboro Swarm vs. Stockton Kings - Greensboro, N.C. (ESPNNews) April 10 at 7 p.m. PT | Game 2: Greensboro Swarm @ Stockton Kings - Stockton, Calif. (ESPNU) April 13 at 5 p.m. PT | Game 3: Greensboro Swarm vs. Stockton Kings - Greensboro, N.C. (ESPN2)*

*- if necessary

Stockton Kings Playoff Results:

Conference Quarterfinals: April 1 vs. Iowa Wolves (6), W - 116-104

Conference Semifinals: April 3 vs. Rip City Remix (7), W - 107-95

Conference Finals: April 5 vs. South Bay Lakers (1), W - 101-97

For more information, visit StocktonKings.com.







NBA G League Stories from April 7, 2026

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