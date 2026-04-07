Daquan Jeffries Earns All-NBA G League First Team Honors
Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - Today, the NBA G League announced that Stockton Kings forward DaQuan Jeffries has been selected to the All-NBA G League First Team, capping off a standout season for the forward. Jeffries also finished third in MVP voting, trailing only Rio Grande Valley Vipers forward Tristan Newton and Windy City Bulls guard Mac McClung.
Jeffries delivered a career year, averaging 23.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in 33.4 minutes per game. He did so with elite efficiency, shooting 51.8% from the field, 43.8% from three-point range, and 83.1% from the free-throw line.
The individual honor comes amid another historic season for the Kings, who are chasing a rare accomplishment: becoming just the second organization in NBA G League history to win back-to-back championships, joining the Asheville Altitude (now the Oklahoma City Blue), who accomplished the feat in 2004 and 2005.
Jeffries has been instrumental in Stockton's postseason run, elevating his play in the playoffs by averaging 26.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.7 steals in 38.3 minutes per game through three contests.
The Kings take the floor tomorrow night, as the 2026 NBA G League Finals presented by Google tip off with Game 1 at Novant Health Fieldhouse in Greensboro, N.C.
2026 NBA G League Finals presented by Google Schedule:
April 8 at 4:30 p.m. PT | Game 1: Greensboro Swarm vs. Stockton Kings - Greensboro, N.C. (ESPNNews) April 10 at 7 p.m. PT | Game 2: Greensboro Swarm @ Stockton Kings - Stockton, Calif. (ESPNU) April 13 at 5 p.m. PT | Game 3: Greensboro Swarm vs. Stockton Kings - Greensboro, N.C. (ESPN2)*
*- if necessary
Stockton Kings Playoff Results:
Conference Quarterfinals: April 1 vs. Iowa Wolves (6), W - 116-104
Conference Semifinals: April 3 vs. Rip City Remix (7), W - 107-95
Conference Finals: April 5 vs. South Bay Lakers (1), W - 101-97
For more information, visit StocktonKings.com.
NBA G League Stories from April 7, 2026
- Norchad Omier and Sean Pedulla Named to 2025-26 NBA G League All-Rookie Team - San Diego Clippers
- AJ Lawson and Alijah Martin Recieve Post Season Honours - Raptors 905
- Keshon Gilbert Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Rookie Team - College Park Skyhawks
- South Bay Lakers Guard RJ Davis Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Rookie Team - South Bay Lakers
- Isaac Jones Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League First Team - Motor City Cruise
- Jalen Slawson Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Defensive Team - Noblesville Boom
- Jamarion Sharp Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Defensive Team - Texas Legends
- Los Angeles Lakers Two-Way Guard Chris Mañon Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Defensive Team - South Bay Lakers
- Jahmir Young Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Second Team - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Lester QuiÑones Named to All-NBA G League First Team - Osceola Magic
- Tristen Newton and Daishen Nix Receive All-NBA G League Recognitions - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Daquan Jeffries Earns All-NBA G League First Team Honors - Stockton Kings
- Ron Harper Jr. Named to All-NBA G League Third Team - Maine Celtics
- Los Angeles Lakers Guard Kobe Bufkin and Two-Way Forward Drew Timme Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Second Team - South Bay Lakers
- Killian Hayes Named 2025-26 All-NBA G League Second Team - Cleveland Charge
- RayJ Dennis Earns All-NBA G League Third Team Honors - College Park Skyhawks
- PJ Hall Named to All-NBA G League Third Team - Greensboro Swarm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Stockton Kings Stories
- Daquan Jeffries Earns All-NBA G League First Team Honors
- Stockton Advances to NBA G League Finals for Second Straight Season
- Stockton Kings Punch Ticket to Third Straight Western Conference Finals
- Kings Advance to Conference Semifinals with 116-104 Win over Iowa Wolves
- Stockton Kings Set to Begin G League Playoffs; Secure No. 3 Seed in Western Conference