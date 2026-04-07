Los Angeles Lakers Guard Kobe Bufkin and Two-Way Forward Drew Timme Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Second Team

Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin and two-way forward Drew Timme have been named to the 2025-26 All-NBA G League Second Team. The honor marks the second career selection for Timme (2024-25).

Bufkin appeared in seven Tip-Off Tournament games (four starts), averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.7 minutes. In 17 regular season games (14 starts), the 22-year-old averaged 24.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 32.8 minutes.

The Michigan native scored in double figures 23 times, including 15 games with 20 or more points, five 30-point performances and three 40-point outings. The University of Michigan product shot 43.1% from 3-point range in the Tip-Off Tournament and 41.9% from beyond the arc in the regular season. Bufkin set a season high with 42 points (13-20 FG) Dec. 7 at Rip City. The third-year player earned three NBA call-ups during the season, first signing a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies Nov. 24 before signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers Jan. 13 and a standard contract Feb. 9.

Timme appeared in eight Tip-Off Tournament games (all starts), averaging 24.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.8 minutes. In 13 regular-season games (all starts), the Gonzaga product averaged 23.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 31.2 minutes.

The Texas native scored in double figures 21 times, including 17 games with 20 or more points and three 30-point performances, while recording five double-doubles. The 25-year-old earned an NBA call-up Nov. 15, signing a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Timme set season highs with 36 points and 16 rebounds March 28 versus Sioux Falls, helping South Bay secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.







NBA G League Stories from April 7, 2026

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