Stockton Kings Announce NBA G League Finals Flash Sale
Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings News Release
The Stockton Kings, defending 2024-25 NBA G League Champions and G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced a special NBA G League Finals Flash Sale, offering all lower-level tickets for just $10 for game two of the 2026 NBA G League Finals presented by Google on Friday, April 10, at Adventist Health Arena.
This limited-time offer gives fans an opportunity to experience championship basketball as the Kings make their second consecutive NBA G League Finals appearance. Stockton is taking on the No. 2-seeded Greensboro Swarm in a best-of-three series. Single game tickets for Friday can be purchased here.
All fans in attendance will receive a special-edition playoff t-shirt. Friday night's halftime entertainment will feature a thrilling balancing performance by The Dauntless Duo on the Perch. Additionally, face painting will be offered on the fan deck. Fans can also enjoy 35% off in the team store.
Before the Kings come home, fans can come together for a Stockton Kings watch party for game one of the finals at Buffalo Wild Wings (4751 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA, 95207) on Wednesday, April 8. The game tips off at 4:30 p.m. PT. Fans can RSVP for the watch party here.
2026 NBA G League Finals presented by Google Schedule:
April 8 at 4:30 p.m. PT | Game 1: Greensboro Swarm vs. Stockton Kings - Greensboro, N.C. (ESPNNews)
April 10 at 7 p.m. PT | Game 2: Greensboro Swarm @ Stockton Kings - Stockton, Calif. (ESPNU)
April 13 at 5 p.m. PT | Game 3: Greensboro Swarm vs. Stockton Kings - Greensboro, N.C. (ESPN2)*
*- if necessary
Stockton Kings Playoff Results:
Conference Quarterfinals: April 1 vs. Iowa Wolves (6), W - 116-104
Conference Semifinals: April 3 vs. Rip City Remix (7), W - 107-95
Conference Finals: April 5 vs. South Bay Lakers (1), W - 101-97
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