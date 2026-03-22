Dominant First Half Powers Clippers Past Suns

Published on March 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers used a dominant first half to defeat the Valley Suns, 131-115, on Saturday night at Frontwave Arena. Sean Pedulla and Norchad Omier combined for 46 points to lead the Clippers, who controlled the game from start to finish.

San Diego left their mark in the first half, pouring in a season-high 77 points while building a lead as large as 35. The Clippers shot 52.6 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three, outrebounding the Suns 32-14. SDC capitalized on Valley's mistakes, scoring 16 points off eight turnovers and holding the Suns to just 23.8 percent (5-for-21) from beyond-the-arc. Pedulla and Omier each scored 15 points in the half.

Pedulla finished with 23 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals while Omier added 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Desmond Cambridge Jr. contributed with 17 points and six rebounds off the bench while Jahmyl Telfort chipped in 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Clippers never relinquished the lead, scoring 56 points in the paint and getting a major boost from their bench, which outscored Valley 54-13. As a team, San Diego shot 53.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three, while forcing 12 turnovers.

The Suns saw four players eclipse the 20-point mark, led by Jaden Shackelford's triple-double of 29 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Zhuric Phelps notched 26 points, six assists and four rebounds and Sean McDermott added 21 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Clippers will close out the regular season with a back-to-back set against the Stockton Kings at Frontwave Arena, beginning on Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Clippers PR Team e. sdpr@clippers.com

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DOMINANT FIRST HALF POWERS CLIPPERS PAST SUNS

Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers used a dominant first half to defeat the Valley Suns, 131-115, on Saturday night at Frontwave Arena. Sean Pedulla and Norchad Omier combined for 46 points to lead the Clippers, who controlled the game from start to finish.

San Diego left their mark in the first half, pouring in a season-high 77 points while building a lead as large as 35. The Clippers shot 52.6 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three, outrebounding the Suns 32-14. SDC capitalized on Valley's mistakes, scoring 16 points off eight turnovers and holding the Suns to just 23.8 percent (5-for-21) from beyond-the-arc. Pedulla and Omier each scored 15 points in the half.

Pedulla finished with 23 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals while Omier added 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Desmond Cambridge Jr. contributed with 17 points and six rebounds off the bench while Jahmyl Telfort chipped in 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Clippers never relinquished the lead, scoring 56 points in the paint and getting a major boost from their bench, which outscored Valley 54-13. As a team, San Diego shot 53.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three, while forcing 12 turnovers.

The Suns saw four players eclipse the 20-point mark, led by Jaden Shackelford's triple-double of 29 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Zhuric Phelps notched 26 points, six assists and four rebounds and Sean McDermott added 21 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Clippers will close out the regular season with a back-to-back set against the Stockton Kings at Frontwave Arena, beginning on Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.







NBA G League Stories from March 21, 2026

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