Washington Jr. Leads Clippers to Key Win over Kings

Published on March 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Oceanside, CA - TyTy Washington Jr. scored 24 of his 29 points in the second half, leading the San Diego Clippers to a key 120-112 victory over the Stockton Kings on Friday night at Frontwave Arena.

Trailing by 11 midway through the third quarter, the Clippers responded with a decisive 21-9 run to take the lead for good. San Diego pulled away in the fourth, outscoring Stockton 35-25. The Clippers shot 60% (12-40) percent from the field and 66.7% (10-15) from three-point range in the second half. Washington Jr., who finished with 29 points, seven assists and four rebounds, added 15 points in the fourth quarter.

"We got a good win tonight. It was a tough win," Washington Jr. said. "We're going to carry that momentum into tomorrow and we know what's at stake for us."

Norchad Omier added 16 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high seven assists. Cam Reddish returned to the lineup with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. Zach Freemantle had 22 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

The Clippers shot 47.1 percent from three, with seven players making at least one. They scored 54 points in the paint and forced 14 turnovers that turned into 26 points. Stockton held the advantage on the boards 53-42, but the Clippers scored 31 fast break points.

Jameer Nelson Jr. led the Kings with 45 points, seven rebounds and four assists off the bench. Gabe Levin had eight points and 17 rebounds.

The Clippers will have a chance to clinch a playoff spot Saturday night against Stockton in their regular season finale at Frontwave Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.







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