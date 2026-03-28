Motor City's Magical Third Quarter Lifts Club Past Osceola

Published on March 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise used a dominant second half to knock off the Eastern Conference's top seed Friday night, rallying past the Osceola Magic 132-118 at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

Motor City (22-13) outscored Osceola 76-57 after halftime, including a game-changing 49-point third quarter that flipped a five-point halftime deficit into a double-digit lead. The win continues a scorching stretch for the Cruise, who have gone 20-6 since Jan. 11 and 9-1 in March. Wendell Moore Jr. led the way with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while Isaac Jones added 22 points and seven rebounds. Quincy Olivari chipped in 20 points, and Brice Williams finished with 19 as seven Cruise players scored in double figures. Bobi Klintman secured a double-double with 13 points and a career high of 14 rebounds.

Osceola (25-10), which entered as the No. 1 seed in the East, was paced by Phillip Wheeler's 23 points and Lester Quinones' 21. Colin Castleton added 19 points and 11 rebounds in the loss. The Magic jumped out early, building a 41-33 lead after the first quarter and extending it to as many as 12 points in the first half.

Motor City caught fire in the third quarter, shooting 68.4 percent from the field and 8-of-12 from 3-point range in the period. A 49-33 advantage in the quarter marked the turning point, as the Cruise erased the deficit and took control for good after a key 8-0 run. The two Detroit natives, Jaden Akins and John Ukomadu sparked the surge from deep, shooting a combined 5-of-7 from deep in the third. The Cruise maintained control in the fourth, pushing the lead to as many as 14 and closing out the 14-point victory.

Motor City's efficiency proved decisive, shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Cruise also controlled the glass with a 52-38 rebounding advantage and converted 24 second-chance points, holding the Magic to 10. Despite 118 points, Osceola cooled off in the second half, shooting just 46.2 percent after the break and 26.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Motor City Cruise will wrap up their regular season, in hopes to qualify for a top four seed in the Eastern Conference. The Osceola Magic will return to the Wayne State Fieldhouse tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET and the game can be streamed live through NBAGLeague.com, The PREP and Fanduel Sports Network Detroit.







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