As Detroit Pistons Keep Winning, Franchise Honors Mexican Heritage at Cinco de Mayo Parade

Published on May 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







Spirits were high for Pistons and Motor City Cruise employees who gathered in Southwest Detroit this past Sunday for the annual Cinco De Mayo parade.

They were excited to take part in the yearly celebration of Mexican heritage. They were also geeked for the Pistons who would later that day advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs with a rousing Game 7 victory over the Orlando Magic. After the parade, volunteers quickly headed to Little Caesars Arena to watch the Pistons advance in the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

"We're an NBA and G League franchise so we want to utilize our platform so we can bring people together and create access to opportunities," Pistons Vice President of Public Affairs Stefen Welch said. "The priority is winning right now and making sure our fans are there loud and excited, and we want to make sure we continue to win on the court and off."

Welch was part of the Pistons contingent participating in the parade. Along with Motor City Cruise mascot Nitro, the Pistons group embraced the event as Pistons-themed merchandise and dulce (candy) were tossed into the crowd.

The parade participation idea stemmed from the franchise's Hispanic/Latino employee resource group which provides space and opportunities for those who identify with the heritage.

"I was born and raised in Miami and both of my parents were born in Argentina so being a part of an organization that represents all Hispanic and Latinos is something that's important to me," Motor City Cruise graduate associate Galia Dircie said. "I moved here from a different state, so I think finding a community of people that have things in common is really important."

Ten thousand attendees celebrated pride, unity and heritage at the annual parade that travels from Patton Park to Clark Park. Mariachis, community leaders and local officials participated as music and dance filled the streets.

"As a part of our One Cruise campaign, we want to be one with the community and spend a great deal of time connecting with people and speaking about importance issues to them," Motor City Cruise President China Jude said. "I'm extremely excited because I grew up in a Hispanic neighborhood and this was a part of my life on an everyday basis and so for me personally, this is a great opportunity to connect in Detroit."

Cinco De Mayo honors the Mexican army's unexpected victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It is often mistaken for Mexican Independence Day (Sept. 16) and in recent decades has gained popularity throughout the United States.

"Being here today is going to add to your winning streak," City of Detroit District 6 Manager Eva Torres said. "Even though it is a part of Mexican culture, at this parade you will see every single culture and color out here celebrating because we are a family."

She added: "The Detroit Pistons have always been a part of the community and have always provided all sorts of resources. We're just very proud to have them be a part of today."

The Cinco De Mayo celebration is a series of events where the Pistons promote cultural diversity and drive awareness throughout the year. Similar efforts include the Hispanic Heritage Night promotion for a Pistons game, career day participation at the neighborhood's Western International High School and a tour of the area for Pistons employees earlier this year.

This year marked the 61st anniversary of Detroit's Cinco De Mayo parade.







NBA G League Stories from May 11, 2026

As Detroit Pistons Keep Winning, Franchise Honors Mexican Heritage at Cinco de Mayo Parade - Motor City Cruise

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