Detroit Pistons Sign Tolu Smith

Published on April 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons converted Tolu Smith to a standard NBA contract.

Smith, 6-11, 250, made 26 appearances with the Motor City Cruise during the 2025-26 season and held averages of 19.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 28.6 minutes per game. The Bay St. Louis native became the first Cruise player to reach 42 career double-doubles at the conclusion of the season. Additionally, during the 2025-26 NBA regular season, Smith played 15 games with the Detroit Pistons, holding averages of 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.2 minutes per game.

After going undrafted, Smith signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Detroit Pistons prior to the 2024-25 season. To begin his rookie campaign as a standard NBA G League player, he averaged 17.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29.8 minutes per game. Smith holds NBA G League career marks of 18.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in 29.3 minutes per game.







NBA G League Stories from April 16, 2026

Detroit Pistons Sign Tolu Smith - Motor City Cruise

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