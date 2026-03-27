Fourth-Quarter Surge Lifts South Bay Lakers over Sioux Falls

Published on March 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce 137-114 Thursday night at UCLA Health Training Center, improving to 25-10 in the regular season and 15-2 at home.

South Bay was led by Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Nick Smith Jr., who recorded a season-high 34 points (13-20 FG, 6-10 3FG), five assists and two steals. Two-way forward Drew Timme followed with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block. Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht, on assignment with South Bay, added 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Guard RJ Davis contributed 12 points and six assists, while forward Arthur Kaluma added 10 points, four rebounds and two assists as a reserve.

South Bay recorded 35 assists, improving to 7-2 this season when posting 30 or more in a game. In the fourth quarter, South Bay tallied 11 assists, tying a regular-season high for a quarter (Jan. 31 vs. Salt Lake City, second quarter). South Bay outscored Sioux Falls 37-20 in the final frame, turning a six-point lead at the start of the quarter into a 23-point victory.

Five Sioux Falls players scored double figures, including four starters. Forward Josh Christopher led the Skyforce with 27 points and seven rebounds. Miami Heat two-way guard Jahmir Young added 26 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Forward Trevor Keels contributed 19 points, while two-way center Vladislav Goldin recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Center Dain Dainja added 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

South Bay closes out the regular season against Sioux Falls on Saturday, March 28, at 5 p.m. PT at UCLA Health Training Center. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.







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