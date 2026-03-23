Stars Host 3,000 Jordan School District Kids in Final Kids Day Game, Fall to Raptors 905 in Showcase Championship Rematch

Published on March 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







The Salt Lake City Stars fell to the Raptors 905 116-101 in a Winter Showcase Championship rematch at Delta Center on Monday afternoon. The loss moved the Stars to 13-22 on the season.

The contest was played in front of more than 3,000 students from the Jordan School District as part of the final Stars Kids Day Game presented by MedOne. In total, 18 schools were represented, marking the third and final Kids Day of the 2025-26 campaign. The Stars continue to prioritize community engagement, providing students across Utah the opportunity to experience a professional basketball environment while building lasting connections throughout the state.

Both teams opened the game with strong offensive rhythm, trading baskets early in the first quarter. Midway through the frame, the 905 began to take control, closing the quarter on a run to build a 29-19 advantage. Toronto carried that momentum into the second quarter, maintaining its lead despite several pushes from Salt Lake City. The Stars showed flashes offensively, but the 905 held firm and entered halftime with a 60-50 lead.

Salt Lake City came out of the break with renewed energy, knocking down consecutive shots to trim the deficit to seven early in the third quarter. Despite the surge, the 905 responded with efficient scoring and regained control of the game. The Raptors continued to extend their lead in the second half, while the Stars struggled to find consistent offensive rhythm down the stretch, ultimately falling by 15 points.

Dereon Seabron once again led the way for Salt Lake City, finishing with a team-high 19 points (8-15 FGM) while adding seven rebounds and a game-high-tying seven assists. Justin Harmon provided a spark off the bench with 14 points, while Matthew Murrell and Max Abmas each contributed 13. Sean East II added 11 points, and Trey Townsend chipped in 10 points in his third start with the Stars.

The 905 were led by Tyreke Key, who scored 23 points, followed by A.J. Hoggard with 18.

The Stars will return to the Maverik Center on Tuesday night to close out the 2025-26 season, hosting Fan Appreciation Night. The finale will feature giveaways, fan activations and a matchup against the Santa Cruz Warriors. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT and the game will be streamed on Jazz+.

Fans can find tickets HERE or at slcstars.com.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Seabron - 19 Crowl - 10 Seabron - 7 .446 .323 .688 10-29-39

905 Key - 23 Degenhart - 10 Hoggard - 7 .543 .409 .588 10-34-44







NBA G League Stories from March 23, 2026

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