Stars Cap off 2025-26 Season with Big Win over the Santa Cruz Warriors at Home

Published on March 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







The Salt Lake City Stars capped off the 2025-26 season with a 131-119 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors at the Maverik Center, finishing the year on a high note. With the victory, the Stars concluded the season with a 14-20 record.

Salt Lake City set the tone early, coming out aggressive on both ends and building a seven-point lead midway through the first quarter. The Stars continued to pour it on offensively, extending their advantage to double digits and closing the opening frame ahead 44-29. The momentum carried into the second quarter, where Salt Lake City pushed its lead past 20 points and entered halftime with an 80-61 advantage.

The Stars picked up right where they left off in the third quarter before Santa Cruz mounted a 15-0 run to cut the deficit to seven. Salt Lake City responded with a run of its own to push the lead back into double figures. The Warriors made another push in the fourth, trimming the margin to five with 7:45 remaining, but the Stars held steady down the stretch to secure the 12-point win.

Second-year guard Max Abmas delivered a standout performance, recording a career-high and game-high 40 points on 12-21 shooting, including a scorching 10-14 from three-point range. Abmas also went a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line, added five rebounds and tied for the team high with six assists.

The Stars had five players score in double figures. Dereon Seabron followed with 28 points on 12-19 shooting, while Matthew Cleveland led the bench with 21 points. Trey Townsend added 16 points, and Steven Crowl recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points (5-6 FGM) and 10 rebounds.

Santa Cruz was led by Taevion Kinsey, who scored 22 points, while Chance McMillian and Marques Bolden each added 20.

Salt Lake City closes the regular 2025-26 campaign with a 14-20 record. The entire season was highlighted by several key accomplishments. The Stars were crowned 2025-26 Winter Showcase Champions and set a franchise record with a 9-1 start to the season. Jazz two-way guard Elijah Harkless earned All-Winter Showcase Team honors, while Max Abmas was named Showcase Championship MVP. Rookie guard Sean East II was selected to participate in the Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend and also competed in the NBA G League Next Up Game.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Abmas - 40 Crowl - 10 Three-way Tie - 6 .562 .417 .900 7-30-37

WARRIORS Kinsey - 22 Moni - 8 Hall - 9 .511 .333 .857 9-30-39







NBA G League Stories from March 25, 2026

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