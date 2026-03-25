Vipers and Archetype Athletics to Host 2026 All-Valley Showcase

Published on March 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers have partnered with Archetype Athletics to host the 2026 All-Valley Basketball Showcase on Saturday, March 28.

Bert Ogden Arena doors will open at noon. The girls' game will begin at 12:30 p.m. CST and will immediately be followed by the boys' game at 2:00 p.m. CST.

All-Valley Showcase highlights the top high school athletes from around the Rio Grande Valley. It allows participating student-athletes to showcase their basketball skills while representing their high school program.

The athletes are split into the East and West teams, depending on the location of their high school. The players are selected through various media outlets and officials around the RGV. This event will feature the promising talent of 63 students (31 female and 32 male), who will be coached by Mire Chatman (West), a Rio Grande Valley Vipers coaching staff member, and Nora Zamarripa (East), a Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Famer.

For media availability contact the Director of Media Relations Juanita Dellett via email at juanita@rgvipers.com. Deadline to submit media inquiries for the All-Valley Showcase game is Thursday, March 26 by 5:00 p.m. CST.

A complete roster of the participating players can be found below.

First Name: Last Name: High School (Girls' East Team):

Aundrya Arredondo Weslaco

Miranda Carpio St. Joseph

Hailey Davila San Benito

Brianna Garcia Lyford

Leylah Gonzalez Weslaco

Xandria Johnson Brownsville Rivera

Adaleigh Knight Raymondville

Amaris Martinez Harlingen

Haiden Martinez Harlingen

Tatiana Mercado Brownsville Veterans

Allison Miller Harlingen South

Jiselle Montemayor Harlingen South

Jasmine Moreno San Perlita

Carlie Rodriguez Rio Hondo

Alessandra Torres La Feria

First Name: Last Name: High School (Boys' East Team):

Jason Aguilar St. Joseph

Tony Cantu Harlingen South

Reggie Clark Brownsville Rivera

Kai Fino-Swift Weslaco

Marcus Gutierrez Harlingen

Ricki Henderson Harlingen

Kade Lopez Weslaco

Jake Martinez La Feria

Andrew Muñoz Los Fresnos

Jesus Murillo Idea Sports Park

Rolando Roman Brownsville Hanna

Eric Salazar Los Fresnos

Kai Sepulveda Harlingen South

Gael Silva Lyford

Mo Tamez Edcouch Elsa

First Name: Last Name: High School (Girls' West Team):

Lluvia Aldape Rio Grande City

Isabella Canizalez Mission Veterans

Kenya Camarena Nikki Rowe

Madison Cantu Edinburg Vela

Eboni Chatman Sharyland

Alia Garza La Joya Palmview

Debany Garza La Joya

Alexandra Gonzalez PSJA North

Amber Gonzalez Harvest Christian

Jamie Gonzalez Harvest Christian

Alyson Perez Donna

Brianna Reyna La Joya

Madison Stanfield PSJA North

Ava Thomas McAllen Memorial

Savanna Treviño Mission Veterans

Yuri Perez Edinburg

First Name: Last Name: High School (Boys' West Team):

Isaiah Bryant McAllen Memorial

Jordan Bustamante Edinburg Vela

D'Aundre Canada McAllen

Adrian Champion Edinburg

Isaiah Garza PSJA North

Dylan Gonzalez McAllen

Mason Lopez PSJA North

Donovan Lyons Sharyland

Orlando Muñoz Harvest Christian

Raul Palacios Edinburg North

Roel Palacios Edinburg North

Kristian Perales Hidalgo

Judah Rios McAllen

Muhamed Shaath Sharyland Pioneer

Pablo Treviño La Joya Palmview

Leon Villareal Mission

Aydin Wilder-Bey La Joya







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