Vipers and Archetype Athletics to Host 2026 All-Valley Showcase
Published on March 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers have partnered with Archetype Athletics to host the 2026 All-Valley Basketball Showcase on Saturday, March 28.
Bert Ogden Arena doors will open at noon. The girls' game will begin at 12:30 p.m. CST and will immediately be followed by the boys' game at 2:00 p.m. CST.
All-Valley Showcase highlights the top high school athletes from around the Rio Grande Valley. It allows participating student-athletes to showcase their basketball skills while representing their high school program.
The athletes are split into the East and West teams, depending on the location of their high school. The players are selected through various media outlets and officials around the RGV. This event will feature the promising talent of 63 students (31 female and 32 male), who will be coached by Mire Chatman (West), a Rio Grande Valley Vipers coaching staff member, and Nora Zamarripa (East), a Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Famer.
For media availability contact the Director of Media Relations Juanita Dellett via email at juanita@rgvipers.com. Deadline to submit media inquiries for the All-Valley Showcase game is Thursday, March 26 by 5:00 p.m. CST.
A complete roster of the participating players can be found below.
First Name: Last Name: High School (Girls' East Team):
Aundrya Arredondo Weslaco
Miranda Carpio St. Joseph
Hailey Davila San Benito
Brianna Garcia Lyford
Leylah Gonzalez Weslaco
Xandria Johnson Brownsville Rivera
Adaleigh Knight Raymondville
Amaris Martinez Harlingen
Haiden Martinez Harlingen
Tatiana Mercado Brownsville Veterans
Allison Miller Harlingen South
Jiselle Montemayor Harlingen South
Jasmine Moreno San Perlita
Carlie Rodriguez Rio Hondo
Alessandra Torres La Feria
First Name: Last Name: High School (Boys' East Team):
Jason Aguilar St. Joseph
Tony Cantu Harlingen South
Reggie Clark Brownsville Rivera
Kai Fino-Swift Weslaco
Marcus Gutierrez Harlingen
Ricki Henderson Harlingen
Kade Lopez Weslaco
Jake Martinez La Feria
Andrew Muñoz Los Fresnos
Jesus Murillo Idea Sports Park
Rolando Roman Brownsville Hanna
Eric Salazar Los Fresnos
Kai Sepulveda Harlingen South
Gael Silva Lyford
Mo Tamez Edcouch Elsa
First Name: Last Name: High School (Girls' West Team):
Lluvia Aldape Rio Grande City
Isabella Canizalez Mission Veterans
Kenya Camarena Nikki Rowe
Madison Cantu Edinburg Vela
Eboni Chatman Sharyland
Alia Garza La Joya Palmview
Debany Garza La Joya
Alexandra Gonzalez PSJA North
Amber Gonzalez Harvest Christian
Jamie Gonzalez Harvest Christian
Alyson Perez Donna
Brianna Reyna La Joya
Madison Stanfield PSJA North
Ava Thomas McAllen Memorial
Savanna Treviño Mission Veterans
Yuri Perez Edinburg
First Name: Last Name: High School (Boys' West Team):
Isaiah Bryant McAllen Memorial
Jordan Bustamante Edinburg Vela
D'Aundre Canada McAllen
Adrian Champion Edinburg
Isaiah Garza PSJA North
Dylan Gonzalez McAllen
Mason Lopez PSJA North
Donovan Lyons Sharyland
Orlando Muñoz Harvest Christian
Raul Palacios Edinburg North
Roel Palacios Edinburg North
Kristian Perales Hidalgo
Judah Rios McAllen
Muhamed Shaath Sharyland Pioneer
Pablo Treviño La Joya Palmview
Leon Villareal Mission
Aydin Wilder-Bey La Joya
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