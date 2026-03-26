Long Island Drops Tight Game to Delaware, 120-118

Published on March 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (18-17), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, fell to the Delaware Blue Coats (16-18), 120-118, in the team's final home game of the regular season on Wednesday evening at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island guard Hunter Cattoor set his career high in scoring for the third consecutive game with 28 points on 68.8 percent (11-for-16) shooting from the field and 66.7 percent (6-for-9) shooting from deep with four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes. Cattoor became the fourth player in franchise history to make at least five 3-pointers in three consecutive games, and just the second to do so while shooting at least 50 percent from deep in each. Long Island guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. set his career high with 24 points on 55.6 percent (10-for-18) shooting from the field while also setting career highs with six rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes off the bench. Long Island center David Muoka put up 16 points with eight rebounds, three assists and a season-high five blocks while shooting 66.7 percent (6-for-9) from the field in 33 minutes.

Long Island forward D'Andre Davis added 15 points for his sixth consecutive game with 15 or more points. Davis shot 70 percent (7-for-10) from the field and put up two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes. Long Island guard Alex Schumacher contributed 15 points to go with four rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes. Long Island guard Ray Harrison scored a career-high 10 points with four rebounds and two steals while shooting 50 percent (4-for-8) from the field and 50 percent (2-for-4) from beyond the arc in 27 minutes off the bench.

Long Island got off to a strong start, knocking down the team's first eight field goal attempts to tie the franchise record for consecutive field goals made without a miss to start a game. The Nets opened the game with a 15-4 advantage, but the Blue Coats responded with a 22-9 run from 6:50 to 1:48 in the first to close the opening frame with a 35-32 lead. Long Island regained the lead with a 14-6 run from 11:45 to 7:41 in the second, but Delaware closed the half on a 15-3 run in the last 2:47 of the second quarter to take a 67-61 advantage into the break. The Nets shot 52 percent (26-for-50) from the field in the first half while scoring 12 points off nine Delaware turnovers.

A tightly-contested third quarter featured five lead changes and five ties, with the Nets using a 12-4 run from 6:39 to 3:44 in the third to take a 91-89 lead into the fourth. Long Island's defense held the Blue Coats to just 33.3 percent (6-for-18) shooting from the field in the third, while Mashburn Jr. scored 14 points for the highest-scoring quarter of his career. The Blue Coats started the fourth quarter on a 14-0 run from 10:23 to 8:37 to take control of the game. Long Island fought back from a 13-point deficit to cut it to a single possession in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, but the Blue Coats held on for a 120-118 win.

Forward Tyrese Martin led the Blue Coats with 45 points to go with five rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes. Forward Teddy Allen added 16 points and nine rebounds in 35 minutes.

The Nets will visit the Cleveland Charge on Saturday, March 28, at 7 p.m. ET for Long Island's regular season finale, while Delaware will return home to face the Capital City Go-Go on Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m. ET.







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