Long Island Nets Acquire Javon Freeman-Liberty

Published on March 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired guard Javon Freeman-Liberty off waivers.

Freeman-Liberty (6'3", 190) appeared in nine games (six starts) for the Brisbane Bullets during the 2025-26 NBL season, posting averages of 13.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.5 minutes per contest. The 26-year-old played 19 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games (14 starts) for the Windy City Bulls last season, recording averages of 20.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 34.7 minutes per game. He has played in 80 career NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games (45 starts), averaging 19.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.6 minutes per contest. Freeman-Liberty also appeared in 22 NBA games (six starts) in the 2023-24 season for the Toronto Raptors, averaging 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.3 minutes per game.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the Chicago native played his final two collegiate seasons (2020-22) at DePaul University following two seasons (2018-20) at Valparaiso University. In 24 games (all starts) as a senior for the Blue Demons, Freeman-Liberty earned 2021-22 All-Big East Second Team honors after averaging a conference-high 21.7 points to go with 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.9 minutes per contest. The two-time MVC All-Defense selection earned All-MVC First Team honors in the 2019-20 season and averaged 15.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals in 32.2 minutes per game over 66 contests (all starts) in two seasons with Valparaiso while leading the MVC in steals per game both seasons.







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