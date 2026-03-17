Iowa Wolves Snuff out Salt Lake City Stars

Published on March 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves snuffed out the Salt Lake City Stars in a dominant 132-106 win on Monday night.

The Wolves (17-14) came out at a blazing place, shooting 58.1% during the first quarter. They tallied a monster 47 points and were able to hold the Stars (13-19) to just 18 points. They also out-rebounded the Stars 20-8. Jalen Crutcher and Joan Beringer led the charge, with 11 points and 10 points, respectively.

The Stars picked up their pace during the second quarter, outshooting the Wolves 28-27. The Wolves continued to out-rebound them, with 15 rebounds to Salt Lake City's 10. Timberwolves assignment player Julian Phillips, scored eight points and had two rebounds, making his total 15 points and five rebounds on the night.

The Wolves continued to surge in the third quarter, leading by as many as 41 points, their largest lead throughout the entire game. They outscored the Stars in the paint 16-12.

The Stars were finally able to shut down the Wolves in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 34-25. They also snagged 12 rebounds to Iowa's 10. The Wolves did manage to outscore Salt Lake City in the paint, 20-8.

Joan Beringer sported his fourth double-double in as many games, a whopping 18 points and 19 rebounds. All five of Iowa's starters were in double digits, as well as Jules Bernard who came off the bench. Jalen Crutcher had 22 points, while Julian Phillips followed closely with 19 points and six rebounds.

Max Abmas was the highest-scoring player for the Stars, with 33 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Dereon Seabron and Steven Crowl both tallied 14 points, while Justin Harmon added 16 points off the bench.

The Wolves will play their second and final game against the Stars on Wednesday, March 18, before heading to Texas later in the week to take on the Texas Legends.







NBA G League Stories from March 16, 2026

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