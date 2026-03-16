Grand Rapids Gold to Host Special Olympics Basketball Clinic at Van Andel Arena

Published on March 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, will host a Special Olympics Basketball Clinic tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17 at 3 PM. The clinic will run from 3-4 p.m. EST and is being held in partnership with Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI). Special Olympics athletes will also take part in a halftime exhibition game during the Gold's matchup against the Oklahoma City Blue at 7 p.m. EST.

"The work Special Olympics Michigan does is incredibly meaningful to me," said Gold President and Owner Steve Jbara. "I currently have the privilege of coaching a team of Special Olympics athletes, and it's inspiring to see their love for the game every time we're on the court. Being able to bring those athletes together with the Gold players and coaches for a clinic like this is really special. It's a great opportunity to create a memorable experience for everyone involved."

"Any chance we can help create meaningful opportunities for our athletes is a win for our Special Olympics organization," said Tim Hileman, President & CEO of Special Olympics Michigan. "Without a doubt, this Grand Rapids clinic will have a positive impact on our athletes and the community, creating a positive experience for all those involved."

The clinic will include approximately 100 Special Olympics athletes participating in a series of basketball drill stations led by Grand Rapids Gold players and coaching staff.

Following the clinic, athletes and their families will stay to watch the Gold take on the Oklahoma City Blue at 7 p.m. EST. During halftime, the Special Olympics athletes will return to the court for an exhibition game.







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