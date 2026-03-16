Hustle Rally Falls Short against Mexico City

Published on March 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (7-23), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 125-122 by the Mexico City Capitanes (22-8) to open a five-game home stand at Landers Center.

Orlando Robinson paced Memphis with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Eric Dixon scored 25 points. Charlie Brown Jr. registered 20 points and five assists. Colby Jones totaled 12 points, six assists and eight steals off the bench. Pierre Crockrell II contributed 11 assists and three steals.

Wade Taylor IV led Mexico City with 27 points and seven assists off the bench. Boo Buie III and Jordan Minor scored 16 points each. James Bouknight totaled 14 points. Reynan dos Santos tallied 13 points.

Memphis opened the game on a 19-7 run. Mexico City fought back and took the lead late in the second quarter. The Capitanes led by as many as 15 in the second half. The Hustle rallied with a 23-8 run to tie the game at 122 with 9.0 seconds remaining. Taylor IV connected on a 25-foot 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds remaining as the Capitanes reclaimed the lead. Jones' halfcourt heave at the buzzer hit back iron as Mexico City secured the win.

The Hustle scored 66 points in the paint and 37 points off turnovers. The Hustle assisted on 30 of 45 field goals. Mexico City shot 57.5 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from beyond the arc, making 15 3-pointers. The Capitanes outrebounded Memphis 42-31.

The teams will complete the back-to-back set at Landers Center tomorrow, March 15, at 5 p.m. CT.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from March 16, 2026

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