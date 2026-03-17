Clippers Can't Hold off Late Legends Rally

Published on March 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Frisco, TX - Despite a 29-point performance from Sean Pedulla and a dominant 19 point, 22-rebound outing from Norchad Omier, the San Diego Clippers fell to the Texas Legends, 116-108, on Monday night at Comerica Arena.

San Diego controlled much of the game, but Texas seized momentum late with a 22-9 run in the fourth quarter, including the final five points of the game. The Legends outscored the Clippers 39-26 in the period while shooting over 60 percent from both the field and three-point range.

The Clippers had five players score in double figures, led by Pedulla's 29 points (7-19 FG, 3-7 3PT, 5-5 FT), along with seven assists and three steals. Omier recorded a career-high 22 rebounds to go with 19 points, three assists and two steals. Hunter Sallis added 20 points, five assists and five rebounds.

San Diego built its lead to as many as 16 points in the second quarter, taking advantage of 14 Texas turnovers and converting 18 second-chance points. The Legends rallied behind a 57-point effort from their bench while forcing San Diego into an uncharacteristic 15 turnovers.

Texas was led by Miles Kelly, who finished with 37 points, six rebounds and four assists. D'Moi Hodge added 25 points and six steals, while Dalano Banton contributed with 13 points, 14 assists and six rebounds.

The Clippers return to Frontwave Arena on Thursday, March 19 at 4 p.m. PST for the first of a two-game set against the Valley Suns.







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