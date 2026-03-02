San Diego Unable to Withstand Warriors' Second-Half Surge

Published on March 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







San Francisco, California - Despite a career-high 29 points and four rebounds from Jahmyl Telfort, the San Diego Clippers couldn't overcome the Warriors strong second-half, falling 121-100, at Chase Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Warriors outscored the Clippers 40-23 in the final frame, using a 19-6 run to build a 21-point lead, their largest advantage of the game. Santa Cruz shot 73.9 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from three in the quarter while forcing six turnovers.

Norchad Omier finished with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and two steals. Taylor Funk scored 14 points off the bench and TyTy Washington Jr. contributed 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Hunter Sallis dished out six assists while Zach Freemantle had 14 points and four rebounds.

The Clippers shot 48.5 percent from deep (16-33) and seven players connected on at least one from beyond-the-arc, but they couldn't overcome Santa Cruz's 51-31 advantage on the boards. The Warriors had 60 points in the paint and 14 second chance points.

The Warriors had all five starters in double-figures led by Chance McMillan with 22 points. Deivon Smith posted a triple-double off the bench with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.

The Clippers will return home to Frontwave Arena in Oceanside for the first of a two-game set against Rip City on March 11. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM on ESPN+.







NBA G League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.