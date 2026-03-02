Coats Are Golden against Grand Rapids

March 1, 2026

Delaware Blue Coats enjoy a win against the Grand Rapids Gold

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (13-10) defeated the Grand Rapids Gold (8-18), 124-112, on Sunday, March 1, at Chase Fieldhouse. Delaware took the two-game, back-to-back weekend sweep with the victory.

Two-Way player Tyrese Martin finished with a triple-double in just his second game with the Coats, scoring a season-high 26 points with 10 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists. Martin was one of six Blue Coats to finish in double-figures.

"He plays on both ends and that's what makes him unique," head coach JP Clark said. "He's a triple-A plus prospect."

Fresh off a career-high 40 points on Saturday, fellow Two-Way MarJon Beauchamp flirted with a triple-double as himself, posting 24 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Sunday marked Beauchamp's third straight game scoring at least 24 points.

Both teams were tied at 63 heading into halftime, but a big second half from the Blue Coats secured their second straight win and their seventh in their last nine.

As a team, Delaware shot 48.5% from the floor and 41.3% from three-point range.

Bench scoring was a major factor in the contest, as the Blue Coats' reserves outscored the Golds' 41-27. Newly acquired Teddy Allen had his best game with the Coats with 24 points while Saint Thomas added 14 points and eight boards.

The Blue Coats will host their third and final Education Day Game against the Westchester Knicks, this time at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, on Wednesday, March 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m.

