Coats to Host Jus Nice Trading Card Convention Courtside

Published on February 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats, NBA G League Affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, will host a courtside sports card and collectible convention in partnership with Jus Nice Trading Card Convention on Saturday, Feb. 28 from 2-8 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse.

The convention will run alongside the Blue Coats matchup against the visiting Grand Rapids Gold. Tip off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Fans are invited to explore dozens of vendors for sports cards, Pokémon collectibles and more. Blue Coats team partners Card Cave and Do Big Things Collectibles will be in attendance for special activations.

Tickets provide access to both the Jus Nice Trading Card Convention and the Blue Coats game. Game tickets, including a limited number of courtside seats, are available at

Ticketmaster.com/bluecoats. Information including exclusive offers for collectors and vendors is available via the

Jus Nice Sneaker & Trading Card Convention website.

Additionally, the Blue Coats game will celebrate the team's youth basketball initiatives, including holiday and summer camps, made possible by Nemours Children's Health. Youth basketball participants will take part in activities before and after the game. Local players and coaches will be recognized during the game. The first 500 kids aged 17 and under receive a mini basketball hoop set, courtesy of Chase.







