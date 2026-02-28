Charge Split Pair with Magic

Published on February 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Micah Parrish of the Cleveland Charge with the ball against the Osceola Magic

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Osceola Magic) Micah Parrish of the Cleveland Charge with the ball against the Osceola Magic(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Osceola Magic)

ORLANDO, FL - The Cleveland Charge (16-8) split a two-game set on the road to the Osceola Magic (17-6) after a 128-111 defeat at the Kia Center on Friday night.

Cleveland's Jaxson Robinson scored a career-high 32 points on 11-of-22 from the field. Zeke Mayo set his own new career-high with 26 points on 6-of-12 threes and six assists. Sy Chatman supplied 16 points, seven boards, two steals, and two blocks.

Four Magic players scored 20+ points in the win: Philip Wheeler netted 24 on 10-of-14 shooting, Colin Castleton posted a 22-point & 10-rebound double-double, Jase Richardson added 22 points and nine assists, and Lestor Quinones had 20 points as Osceola led by as many as 30 in their win.

The Charge begin a six-game homestand with STEM Day for Cleveland area students on Tuesday, March 3 at 11:00 a.m. TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

Images from this story







NBA G League Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.