Charge Split Pair with Magic

Published on February 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
ORLANDO, FL - The Cleveland Charge (16-8) split a two-game set on the road to the Osceola Magic (17-6) after a 128-111 defeat at the Kia Center on Friday night.
Cleveland's Jaxson Robinson scored a career-high 32 points on 11-of-22 from the field. Zeke Mayo set his own new career-high with 26 points on 6-of-12 threes and six assists. Sy Chatman supplied 16 points, seven boards, two steals, and two blocks.
Four Magic players scored 20+ points in the win: Philip Wheeler netted 24 on 10-of-14 shooting, Colin Castleton posted a 22-point & 10-rebound double-double, Jase Richardson added 22 points and nine assists, and Lestor Quinones had 20 points as Osceola led by as many as 30 in their win.
The Charge begin a six-game homestand with STEM Day for Cleveland area students on Tuesday, March 3 at 11:00 a.m. TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.
