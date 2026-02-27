905 Best Skyhawks 116-111 in 'Throwback Thursday Presented by Goodwill of North Georgia'

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (7-19) dropped the second contest of their two-game homestand against the Raptors 905 (16-8), 111-116.

Atlanta Hawks two-way guard RayJ Dennis finished with a game-high 31 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes. Dennis now has four games with 30-or-more points and five-or-more assists this season and is averaging 24.0 points and 10.4 assists per game in the regular season.

Two-way forward Caleb Houstan posted 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals in 44 minutes. Over his last four games, Houstan is shooting .500% from beyond the arc (21-42 3FGM) and came into the game tied for the most threes made in the G League during the regular season (91).

Skyhawks forward Isaih Moore finished the contest with his sixth career double-double and a career high in steals, recording 18 points, 16 rebounds and five steals. Dwight Murray Jr. recorded the third double-double of his career, recording 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes.

Much like the previous match-up, the Skyhawks grabbed an early seven-point lead in the first quarter. After going up 14-7, 905 responded with a run of their own, eventually pulling even as the teams entered the second quarter tied 28-28.

The second period saw the 905 seize their first lead of the night, scoring the first eleven points of the quarter to go ahead 39-28. Behind RayJ Dennis' 10 points, College Park slowly inched back into the game and outscored the Raptors 23-14 for the remainder of period, pulling the score to 51-53.

The third quarter turned into a back-and-forth battle, featuring seven lead changes and five ties. The Skyhawks finally gained separation late in the period, stringing together a 13-8 run over the final four minutes to take an 84-79 advantage into the fourth.

College Park gained a quick 90-83 lead early in the fourth, before the 905 responded and tied the game 93-93. The 905 seized momentum, erupting for a 23-7 stretch to go up 106-97 with 2:33 remaining.

In the final two minutes, an Isaih Moore dunk followed by a RayJ Dennis free throw trimmed the deficit to 110-107. After Raptors 905's AJ Hoggard knocked down two free throws to extend the lead to five, Moore responded again with a put-back dunk.

On the ensuing inbound, Dennis jumped the passing lane for a steal and a quick layup, bringing College Park within one, 112-111, with 12 seconds left.

In the final 10 seconds, the Skyhawks had an opportunity to tie the contest with a three, but a RayJ Dennis three-point try rimmed in and out to seal the victory for the 905, 116-111.

The 905 were led by second-year guard Tyreke Key, who netted 20 points, four rebounds and four assists. Alijah Martin and Olivier Sarr each finished with 17 points with Sarr bringing down 11 boards and Martin dishing out six assists.

The Skyhawks will hit the road for a three-game away stretch spanning from Feb. 28 to Mar. 10, as they take on the Capital City Go-Go on Feb. 28, the Noblesville Boom on Mar. 6, and Windy City Bulls on Mar. 10.

