College Park Skyhawks and Goodwill of North Georgia to Host 'Throwback Thursday' against the Raptors 905 on February 26

Published on February 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks and Goodwill of North Georgia today announced plans for 'Throwback Thursday' on Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. when the Skyhawks face off against the Raptors 905.

In honor of the Throwback Thursday theme, the Skyhawks will wear custom, denim-inspired uniforms with a Goodwill of North Georgia patch on the front and back. The body features a classic denim design, with patches of multi-colored denim on the sides of the jersey and shorts, and a stitched pattern along the jersey's numbers and letters. The design highlights both the Skyhawks and Goodwill's focus on sustainability and leans into the night's throwback theme of making something old, new again.

Fans attending the game will be able to shop at Goodwill of North Georgia's Denim Pop-Up Shop inside Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. At the shop, fans can browse unique denim finds and have them customized on-site to create a one-of-a-kind piece. Along with the Pop-Up Shop, fans will also be able to donate their own clothes at donation bins set up both inside and outside the arena and receive two tickets to a future Skyhawks game.

"Partnering with Goodwill of North Georgia has allowed us the chance to create unique experiences with our fans, all while supporting the people in our community," said Atlanta Hawks Senior Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon. "Whether through donating gently used clothes at a donation bin or through shopping and interacting with Goodwill staff at the Pop-Up Shop, Throwback Thursday will offer a great night for our fans to have some fun while supporting Goodwill's missions of sustainability and opportunity."

In a partnership stretching over two and a half years, the Skyhawks and Goodwill of North Georgia have teamed up to host 'Job Shadowing Night' and donation drives at Skyhawks home games, Pop Up Shops, and 'Curriculum Night' at West Clayton Elementary School, where parents of students were able to stop at a Mobile Career Center bus throughout the night and were provided access to career resources and job opportunities.

Goodwill of North Georgia serves a 45-county territory with more than 100 stores and donation centers, 14 career centers, and a mobile career center dedicated to providing no-cost job training and placement services. Through its career centers and training programs, Goodwill supports veterans, people with disabilities, youth, single parents, the underemployed, individuals with criminal backgrounds, and anyone else seeking meaningful work.

"For nearly three years, Goodwill and the Skyhawks have partnered to create real opportunities for people in our community," said Goodwill of North Georgia President & CEO, Keith Parker. "Every donation, every event, and every fan who engages with us helps someone find a job, a better job, or career. Throwback Thursday is a fun and creative way to highlight both our mission to put people to work and our commitment to sustainability - proving that when you give something old new life, you can do the same for people."

To learn more about the Skyhawks' and Goodwill of North Georgia's community initiatives, follow @CPSkyhawks on X, Facebook, and Instagram, visit cpskyhawks.com, and visit www.goodwillng.org.

To guarantee your ticket for Throwback Thursday and any of the Skyhawks' upcoming home games, visit cpskyhawks.com/tickets.







NBA G League Stories from February 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.