Santa Cruz Drops Five-Game Road Trip Finale 128-126 to Rip City

Published on February 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, OR - With a pair of 20-point double-doubles from Bassey and Smith, the Santa Cruz Warriors (11-10) fell 128-126 to the Rip City Remix (14-10) on Tuesday Night at the Chiles Center in the final game of a five-game road trip.

Center Charles Bassey led the Warriors with a team-high 24-point, 10-rebound double-double. Coming off a triple-double in Sunday's game against Rip City, guard Deivon Smith notched a double-double of his own with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Guard Chance McMillan totaled 18 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. Forward Jack Clark and center Marques Bolden logged 16 points apiece, with Clark adding an additional eight rebounds and seven assists to his stat line. Guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. came off the bench to round out Santa Cruz's offensive effort with 17 points.

For the Remix, two-way guard Caleb Love secured 27 points and eight assists, with forward/center Alex Reese following close behind with 25 points off the bench. Forward Alex Carr notched 20 points and eight rebounds. Guard Jaylen Martin finished with 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists, and guard Cameron Parker tallied 12 points and 10 assists.

Santa Cruz capitalized on the Remix's 1-for-9 three-point shooting to start the game, mounting a 15-2 run to pull ahead 17-9 just over five minutes into the opening frame. Rip City soon found its offensive rhythm, connecting on the next three long-range attempts to trigger a 13-2 swing and claim a 31-28 lead to end the first quarter. Santa Cruz was held to just two made field goals through the first four minutes of the second frame as Rip City jumped ahead 44-33. Despite the Sea Dubs outscoring the Remix 18-10 in the paint during the period, Love's quarter-high 13 points ensured the home side remained ahead, 63-51, heading into the halftime break.

Behind a combined 20 points from Smith and Bolden, with 10 coming from the free-throw line, the Warriors worked to cut the deficit to as little as three points in the third quarter, 88-85. However, 11 third-quarter points from Martin and back-to-back Remix three-pointers in the final 34 seconds saw Rip City enter the final frame up 94-87. A 15-4 stretch midway through the fourth quarter saw the Sea Dubs regain control, 113-112, with 4:08 left to play-their first lead since the 2:15 mark of the first quarter. The Remix utilized a two-minute Warriors' scoring drought to notch nine unanswered points and pull ahead 124-117 with 34.6 seconds left in the game. Santa Cruz refused to go quietly, using a pair of triples from Clark and McMillian to make it a one-point ballgame with 15 seconds on the clock. However, after a pair of clutch free throws from Reese, the Warriors' final attempt at the buzzer fell short, resulting in a 128-126 loss to the Remix.

