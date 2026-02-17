Golden State Warriors Sign Guard Nate Williams to Two-Way Contract

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Golden State Warriors, the NBA affiliate of the Santa Cruz Warriors, have signed guard Nate Williams to a two-way contract, it was announced today.

Williams, 27, has appeared in 35 games (all starts) with the NBA G League's Long Island Nets this season, tallying averages of 18.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.

Unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University at Buffalo, Williams owns career NBA averages of 3.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 8.6 minutes in 47 games (four starts) over three seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets.

The 6'5" guard has appeared in 116 games (97 starts) over four NBA G League seasons with the Nets, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 steals in 30.1 minutes per game.

Williams, who spent his senior year of high school at Prolific Prep in Napa, will wear #19 for the Warriors.

