Jeremiah Tilmon Named to February 2026 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team

Published on February 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - USA Basketball announced today Wisconsin Herd center Jeremiah Tilmon has been named to the 12-man roster for the February 2026 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team.

The USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team will hold training camp Feb. 20-25 in Oceanside, California, before tipping off vs. the Dominican Republic at 9 p.m. CST on Feb. 26 and Mexico at 6 p.m. CST on March 1.

Along with Tilmon, the roster includes Malcolm Hill, Tevian Jones, Taevion Kinsey, Brandon Knight, Dakota Mathias, Elfrid Payton, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, David Roddy, Jaden Shackelford, Terry Taylor and James Wiseman.

Tilmon, a 6-10, 260-pound center, returns to USA Basketball after competing in the 2027 FIBA Men's World Cup Qualifying Window 1 in November. In two games with USA Basketball, Tilmon averaged 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The Missouri product has appeared in 25 games for the Herd this season while averaging 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.1 minutes per game.







NBA G League Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.