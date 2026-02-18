South Bay Lakers Acquire Guard Tyrese Hunter
Published on February 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers News Release
EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired guard Tyrese Hunter from the NBA G League Player Pool. In a related move, the team has waived forward Keylan Boone due to a season-ending injury.
Hunter (6'0", 175) has appeared in two regular-season games for Raptors 905 and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this season, averaging 3.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 8.9 minutes. The 22-year-old also appeared in 14 Tip-Off Tournament games for Rio Grande Valley, averaging 7.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 18.7 minutes.
The Wisconsin native played four collegiate seasons at Memphis (2024-25), Texas (2022-24) and Iowa State (2021-22). In his senior season with the Tigers, Hunter appeared in 32 games (all starts), averaging 13.7 points on 40.1 percent shooting from 3-point range while adding 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.0 minutes, earning All-AAC First Team honors.
Hunter will wear jersey No. 0 for South Bay.
NBA G League Stories from February 17, 2026
- South Bay Lakers Acquire Guard Tyrese Hunter - South Bay Lakers
- South Bay Lakers Guard Tevian Jones Selected to USA Basketball Men's World Cup Qualifying Team - South Bay Lakers
- Nate Williams Earns Call-Up with Golden State Warriors - Long Island Nets
- Jeremiah Tilmon Named to February 2026 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team - Wisconsin Herd
- Golden State Warriors Sign Guard Nate Williams to Two-Way Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- USA Basketball Announces February 2026 Men's World Cup Qualifying Team - Valley Suns
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bay Lakers Stories
- South Bay Lakers Acquire Guard Tyrese Hunter
- South Bay Lakers Guard Tevian Jones Selected to USA Basketball Men's World Cup Qualifying Team
- South Bay Lakers Depth Leads Comeback Win over San Diego
- South Bay Guard RJ Davis Named NBA G League Player of the Week
- South Bay Lakers Guard RJ Davis Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game