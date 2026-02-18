South Bay Lakers Acquire Guard Tyrese Hunter

Published on February 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired guard Tyrese Hunter from the NBA G League Player Pool. In a related move, the team has waived forward Keylan Boone due to a season-ending injury.

Hunter (6'0", 175) has appeared in two regular-season games for Raptors 905 and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this season, averaging 3.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 8.9 minutes. The 22-year-old also appeared in 14 Tip-Off Tournament games for Rio Grande Valley, averaging 7.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 18.7 minutes.

The Wisconsin native played four collegiate seasons at Memphis (2024-25), Texas (2022-24) and Iowa State (2021-22). In his senior season with the Tigers, Hunter appeared in 32 games (all starts), averaging 13.7 points on 40.1 percent shooting from 3-point range while adding 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.0 minutes, earning All-AAC First Team honors.

Hunter will wear jersey No. 0 for South Bay.







