South Bay Lakers Acquire Center Malik Williams
Published on February 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers News Release
EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired center Malik Williams from the College Park Skyhawks in exchange for a 2026 first round draft pick (from Rip City via Rio Grande Valley by way of Osceola) and a 2027 first round pick.
Williams (6-11, 250) has appeared in 17 regular season games (all starts) for College Park this season, averaging 16.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 28.0 minutes. He also played in 12 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament games (nine starts), averaging 16.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks in 27.1 minutes. The 27-year-old has appeared in 81 career regular season games (71 starts) across three seasons with College Park (2025-26) and the Sioux Falls Skyforce (2023-25), averaging 14.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks in 25.8 minutes. Williams appeared in seven games (two starts) for the Toronto Raptors during the 2023-24 season, averaging 2.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 15.3 minutes.
The Indiana native played five collegiate seasons at Louisville (2017-22). As a senior, he appeared in 27 games (25 starts), averaging 9.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.1 minutes.
Williams will wear No. 35 for South Bay.
