Trey Alexander Hits Game-Winner in Rematch vs. Long Island

Published on February 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, defeated the Long Island Nets, 104-102, behind Trey Alexander's game-winner with 0.6 seconds remaining.

After leading the team in scoring the night before, Hunter Dickinson provided an early spark, scoring eight points inside the opening seven minutes to give Birmingham (9-17) an 18-11 lead with 5:30 remaining in the first quarter. Long Island (14-10) responded with a 10-0 run, but both teams finished the opening 12 minutes tied at 25 apiece.

The Squadron knocked down their fourth three of the night to regain the lead early in the second quarter and remained in control for the rest of the half. After starting 0-for-3 in the opening period, Trey Alexander led the Squadron with nine points, converting a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, as the Squadron took their largest lead of the night, 52-41, into the break.

The Nets cut the deficit to eight within the first two minutes of the third quarter, but the Squadron rediscovered their second-quarter offense and led by as many as 16 with 4:38 to go in the period. Trey Alexander continued his hot shooting, scoring 10 points in the quarter, as Birmingham entered the final 12 minutes with an 11-point lead.

Long Island opened the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run in just over two minutes to tie the game at 80 apiece. With 7:23 to go, the Nets grabbed an 88-86 lead and held the advantage until Trey Alexander tied the game with a straightaway three-pointer with 1:49 remaining. Long Island answered after Jaden Springer put the Squadron ahead late, but Trey Alexander came up clutch, knocking down a pull-up midrange jumper with 0.6 seconds remaining to give Birmingham a 104-102 victory.

Trey Alexander led the Squadron with 28 points, four assists, five rebounds, and three steals. His clutch bucket is his second game-winning shot for Birmingham this season.

Birmingham will travel to the nation's capital to face the Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. CT. The first of five consecutive games on the road for the Squadron will be available on ESPN+ and My68.

