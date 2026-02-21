Windy City Suffers Close Loss to the Raptors

Hoffman Estates, IL - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fought to the wire but fell short to the Raptors 905 135-141 Friday night. Despite the loss, Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung led all scorers with 34 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

The Bulls found momentum early, shooting 70.8% from the field and out rebounding the 905 15-5 in the first frame, to end the period up by 16. The Raptors answered with multiple runs in the second period to outscore the Bulls 35-27 in the frame. The effort closed the margin to single digits going into the second half. While the 905 struggled from deep, the Bulls dominated from beyond the arc in the third, knocking down seven of nine threes to hold on to the lead. 11 points by McClung in the frame helped the Bulls regain a double-digit lead going into the final stretch. The final frame favored the Raptors, led by 15 points from Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle on assignment with the 905. With less than five minutes left in the contest, the Raptors took the lead for the first time of the night and extended it by seven. Despite a late push to get back within one, the 905 held on for the victory.

Alongside McClung, Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Lachlan Olbrich shot a near perfect 10-for-11 from the field to put up 24 points, also tacking on six assists and five rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Yuki Kawamura notched a near triple-double of 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Bulls rookie guard Wooga Poplar came off the bench to put up 18 points and grab five rebounds. Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller, on assignment with Windy City, put up 16 points.

For the 905, Toronto Raptors two-way guard A.J. Lawson led the offensive effort with 26 points. Both Toronto Raptors assignment players, forward Jonathan Mogbo and Battle each notched 22 points along with nine rebounds and five assists for Mogbo and eight assists and five rebounds for Battle. Raptors guard Jarkel Joiner put up 18 points and dished out six assists.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 10-10 while the 905 improve to 14-7. Windy City will face the 905 again tomorrow night. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm CST. The game will be broadcast on CHSN, NBAGLeague.com, and NBA docomo.







