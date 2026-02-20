Elfrid Payton Selected to Participate in USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team

Published on February 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - Austin Spurs guard Elfrid Payton has been named to the USA Basketball Men's World Cup Qualifying Team.

Payton, 6-3/195, has appeared in 19 games with Austin this season, averaging 6.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 23.7 minutes. Most recently, Payton registered his first triple-double of the season with 11 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds against the Iowa Wolves on Feb. 10.

USA will host the Dominican Republic on Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. CT and Mexico on March 1 at 6 p.m. CT. Both games will be held at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California, and will air on Courtside 1891.







