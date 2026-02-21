Suns Late Push Holds over Skyforce

Published on February 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce (12-12) fell to the Valley Suns, 116-110, on Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon in the middle game of their three-games-in-four-days stretch.

Miami HEAT two-way Jahmir Young scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half, helping Sioux Falls (12-12) build a 32-27 lead after the opening quarter. The Skyforce shot 52.0 percent in the first period and assisted eight of 13 field goals, carrying that momentum into a 54-52 deficit at halftime.

Valley (9-15) shifted control in the third quarter, outscoring Sioux Falls 30-23 to take an 84-75 advantage into the fourth. A 17-4 Suns run spanning the late second and early third quarters created separation after the game had been tightly contested.

Sioux Falls responded in the fourth, as Christopher knocked down a three-pointer with 3:44 remaining to tie the game at 99-99 and cap the Skyforce's late push. Phoenix Suns two-way Koby Brea answered with a three-pointer during the closing stretch, and Valley converted key possessions down the stretch to secure the six-point decision.

Dain Dainja led the Skyforce with 26 points and nine rebounds. Josh Christopher added 20 points, marking his third 20-plus point performance in the last four games. Steve Settle III contributed 15 points and three rebounds.

Young finished with 29 points on 10-19 FGA (4-8 3PA). Miami HEAT two-way Vladislav Goldin added eight points and seven rebounds with two blocks.

Phoenix Suns assignee Khaman Maluach recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Phoenix Suns assignee Rasheer Fleming added 17 points. Brea paced Valley with 20 points, and Damion Baugh totaled 11 points and 15 assists.

Sioux Falls shot 47.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range (15-39). Valley shot 48.8 percent overall in the victory.

Both teams meet again Sunday at 3:00 PM CST from Heritage Court.







