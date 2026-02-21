Herd Falls to Swarm

Oshkosh, WI - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Greensboro Swarm 116-105.

Kira Lewis led the Herd with 18 points off the bench while Cormac Ryan followed with 17 points.

The top scorers for the Greensboro Swarm were Keyontae Johnson with 28 points and Jaylen Sims with 19 points.

Cormac Ryan knocked down the first basket for the Wisconsin Herd, and Johnny Davis added a floating jumper, but Greensboro quickly countered with a tipin basket. The Herd seized momentum when Mark Sears set up Kobe Stewart for a transition three, and John Butler Jr. drained a triple for a 14-10 advantage. Greensboro's bench impacted the game immediately, burying a deep three and adding a transition jumper. The Swarm added a late bucket and closed the quarter with two free throws in the final seconds to take a 31-27 lead.

Greensboro began the second quarter with back-to-back dunks, pushing the lead to 35-27. The Swarm continued to pull away, grabbing a 41-32 advantage midway through the half. Wisconsin responded by heating up from beyond the arc, with Stephen Thompson Jr. drilling a 27footer and Kira Lewis Jr. knocking down a transition three moments later. After Stephen Thompson Jr. hit his second triple and Lewis converted off a steal, the Herd chipped away until the final minute. Stephen Thompson Jr. buried a long pullup three with 14.6 seconds remaining. Wisconsin forced two turnovers in the final eight seconds, sending the game to halftime tied 54-54.

The third quarter featured seven lead changes and another deadlock at the horn as both teams traded momentum throughout. Mark Sears opened the Herd's scoring with a 25foot three off a Johnny Davis assist, and Cormac Ryan added another deep triple to push Wisconsin in front 60-58. The Herd extended the lead when Mark Sears finished a fastbreak fingerroll after a John Butler Jr. steal, but Greensboro answered with steady inside scoring to reclaim the 67-65 advantage. Stewart added multiple transition finishes for a Wisconsin lead entering the closing minutes. The Swarm tied the game with a put-back dunk with 26 seconds left, locking the score at 82-82 heading to the final quarter.

Greensboro seized control immediately in the fourth quarter. The Swarm scored on a driving floater, then delivered a fastbreak dunk to push ahead 93-86. Greensboro added a deep three. Late baskets from the Herd narrowed the gap, but the Swarm hit a contested jumper with just over a minute remaining to maintain the doubledigit cushion as the Swarm secured the 116-105 win.

The Herd will rematch the Greensboro Swarm tomorrow, Saturday, February 21, with tip set for 7:00 p.m. CST. Fans can get tickets here.

