Wisconsin Herd to Host Black History Month Celebration Tomorrow, Saturday, February 21 at 7:00 p.m.
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host a fourth annual Black History Month Celebration Night on Saturday, February 21 with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST at Oshkosh Arena.
During the game on February 21, the Herd will play in one-of-a-kind Black History Month jerseys with portraits of influential Black leaders featured on the jersey shell. The living and past legends include the 75 th Anniversary NBA Pioneers (Charles "Chuck" Cooper, Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, and Earl Lloyd), Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Spencer Haywood, Shirley Chisholm, C.T. Vivian, Wade Houston, RoccStar, Elisha "EJ" Williams and Benjamin Banneker.
Legends attending the game and available for interviews include:
o ¬â NBA Pioneers' family members. - These family members were acknowledged during the Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Pioneer Classic, which celebrated the 75th Anniversary of the first Black players in the NBA.
o Charles "Chuck" Cooper's son, Chuck Cooper III
o Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton's daughter, JaTaun Robinson-Swopes
o Earl Lloyd's son, Kevin Lloyd
o RoccStar - 14x Grammy Nominee and Grammy Award-winning producer that has written & produced songs for Chris Brown, Post Malone, Usher, Rita Ora, Fergie, Prince Royce, Jennifer Lopez, Kendrick Lamar, and Melissa Etheridge.
o EJ Williams - The youngest Black lead on a network television show in the past 30 years, starring as Dean Williams in the ABC reboot of The Wonder Years.
In recognition of Black History Month's 100-year legacy, and America's 250th anniversary, the Wisconsin Herd and performance artist Patrick "Patcasso" Hunter present Threaded Chapters, a tribute to the pioneers and purpose-driven leaders whose stories are woven into the fabric of the nation. Inspired by the evolution of Black History Month, this year's custom-designed jerseys resemble living history books, with each thread and chapter honoring the 11 individuals. Through purpose-driven storytelling, design, and performance, Threaded Chapters recognizes both America's progress and its ongoing work in celebrating resilience, excellence, and unity in the pursuit of a country that continues striving to make the world better.
These jerseys can be bid on at https://herdbhm.givesmart.com from now until Feb. 28 at noon. Proceeds will benefit the Harold Lefty Williams DARE2DREAM Foundation which works to improve the quality of life for youth and young adults to strengthen our communities both domestically and globally.
WISCONSIN HERD BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION
WHAT: The Wisconsin Herd will host a Black History Month Celebration Night on Saturday, February 21, featuring one-of-a-kind Black History Month jerseys with portraits of influential Black leaders featured on the jersey shell.
WHO: Wisconsin Herd Staff
Charles "Chuck" Cooper's son Chuck Cooper III
Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton's daughter JaTaun Robinson-Swopes
Earl Lloyd's son Kevin Lloyd
RoccStar
EJ Williams
Shareef Abdur-Rahim - NBA G League President
Patrick "Patcasso" Hunter - Performance Artist
WHEN: Tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 21
Game starts at 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Oshkosh Arena
1212 S Main Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902
