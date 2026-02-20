Wisconsin Herd to Host Black History Month Celebration Tomorrow, Saturday, February 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Published on February 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host a fourth annual Black History Month Celebration Night on Saturday, February 21 with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST at Oshkosh Arena.

During the game on February 21, the Herd will play in one-of-a-kind Black History Month jerseys with portraits of influential Black leaders featured on the jersey shell. The living and past legends include the 75 th Anniversary NBA Pioneers (Charles "Chuck" Cooper, Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, and Earl Lloyd), Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Spencer Haywood, Shirley Chisholm, C.T. Vivian, Wade Houston, RoccStar, Elisha "EJ" Williams and Benjamin Banneker.

Legends attending the game and available for interviews include:

o ¬â NBA Pioneers' family members. - These family members were acknowledged during the Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Pioneer Classic, which celebrated the 75th Anniversary of the first Black players in the NBA.

o Charles "Chuck" Cooper's son, Chuck Cooper III

o Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton's daughter, JaTaun Robinson-Swopes

o Earl Lloyd's son, Kevin Lloyd

o RoccStar - 14x Grammy Nominee and Grammy Award-winning producer that has written & produced songs for Chris Brown, Post Malone, Usher, Rita Ora, Fergie, Prince Royce, Jennifer Lopez, Kendrick Lamar, and Melissa Etheridge.

o EJ Williams - The youngest Black lead on a network television show in the past 30 years, starring as Dean Williams in the ABC reboot of The Wonder Years.

In recognition of Black History Month's 100-year legacy, and America's 250th anniversary, the Wisconsin Herd and performance artist Patrick "Patcasso" Hunter present Threaded Chapters, a tribute to the pioneers and purpose-driven leaders whose stories are woven into the fabric of the nation. Inspired by the evolution of Black History Month, this year's custom-designed jerseys resemble living history books, with each thread and chapter honoring the 11 individuals. Through purpose-driven storytelling, design, and performance, Threaded Chapters recognizes both America's progress and its ongoing work in celebrating resilience, excellence, and unity in the pursuit of a country that continues striving to make the world better.

These jerseys can be bid on at https://herdbhm.givesmart.com from now until Feb. 28 at noon. Proceeds will benefit the Harold Lefty Williams DARE2DREAM Foundation which works to improve the quality of life for youth and young adults to strengthen our communities both domestically and globally.

WISCONSIN HERD BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

WHAT: The Wisconsin Herd will host a Black History Month Celebration Night on Saturday, February 21, featuring one-of-a-kind Black History Month jerseys with portraits of influential Black leaders featured on the jersey shell.

WHO: Wisconsin Herd Staff

Charles "Chuck" Cooper's son Chuck Cooper III

Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton's daughter JaTaun Robinson-Swopes

Earl Lloyd's son Kevin Lloyd

RoccStar

EJ Williams

Shareef Abdur-Rahim - NBA G League President

Patrick "Patcasso" Hunter - Performance Artist

WHEN: Tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 21

Game starts at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Oshkosh Arena

1212 S Main Street

Oshkosh, WI 54902







NBA G League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.