Wisconsin Herd Announce Five of 24 Home Dates for 2026-27 Season in Oshkosh
Published on May 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced five of the team's 24 home dates for the 2026-27 season at Oshkosh Arena.
The five dates are listed below:
Saturday, November 21
Saturday, December 12
Friday, January 8
Saturday, January 9
Thursday, January 21
Official game times and opponents have yet to be determined. The Herd's complete 2026-27 NBA G League schedule of 50 games will be announced at a later date.
Season ticket memberships for all 24 Herd home games are on sale now. Call 920-233-HERD or visit wisconsinherd.com to learn more. Fans can also stay up to date on the Herd by following the team on Instagram (@wisconsinherd), X (@wisconsinherd) or Facebook.
NBA G League Stories from May 28, 2026
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