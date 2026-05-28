Wisconsin Herd Announce Five of 24 Home Dates for 2026-27 Season in Oshkosh

Published on May 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced five of the team's 24 home dates for the 2026-27 season at Oshkosh Arena.

The five dates are listed below:

Saturday, November 21

Saturday, December 12

Friday, January 8

Saturday, January 9

Thursday, January 21

Official game times and opponents have yet to be determined. The Herd's complete 2026-27 NBA G League schedule of 50 games will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket memberships for all 24 Herd home games are on sale now. Call 920-233-HERD or visit wisconsinherd.com to learn more. Fans can also stay up to date on the Herd by following the team on Instagram (@wisconsinherd), X (@wisconsinherd) or Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from May 28, 2026

Wisconsin Herd Announce Five of 24 Home Dates for 2026-27 Season in Oshkosh - Wisconsin Herd

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