New Orleans Pelicans Convert Bryce McGowens to Standard NBA Contract

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has converted the two-way contract of Bryce McGowens to a standard NBA contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McGowens, 6-6, 197, has appeared in 32 games (11 starts) for New Orleans this season, averaging 7.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.9 minutes per contest. The former Nebraska Cornhusker is shooting career-highs in both field goal percentage (.480) and three-point percentage (.453). McGowens has scored in double figures nine times this season, including three performances of 20 or more points, and has recorded a career-high 23 points on two occasions.

McGowens has appeared in 150 games (32 starts) across four seasons with the Pelicans, Trail Blazers and Hornets, holding career averages of 5.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.6 minutes per game.

New Orleans' roster now stands at 17, including two two-way players.







