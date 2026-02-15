Hunter Dickinson and Trey Alexander Compete in 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Hunter Dickinson and Trey Alexander, two-way players for the Birmingham Squadron and New Orleans Pelicans, competed for Team White in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Appearing in their first Next Up Games, Dickinson and Alexander started for Team White. Marjon Beauchamp (Delaware), R.J. Davis (South Bay), Daishen Nix (Rio Grande Valley), Ethan Thompson (Noblesville), and Cheng Chi (China) rounded out the roster. The four-team mini-tournament featured two semifinal games played to a target score of 35 and a championship game to 30.

Team White defeated Team Blue, 37-25, in the second semifinal, with Trey Alexander knocking down a three-pointer from the wing to give White a 18-8 advantage. The win advanced Dickinson and Alexander to the championship game.

Alexander opened the championship by burying a three-pointer to cap off a 7-0 start by Team White, while Dickinson later put Team White ahead 12-8 with a left-handed floater in the paint. Alexander then drilled his second three of the championship to give his team a 22-17 cushion, but Team Black rallied to claim the Up Next Game crown with a 31-29 victory.

The Squadron will return to regular season action on Thursday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. to face the Long Island Nets at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The Literacy Day game will be available on My68 and the NBA App.

