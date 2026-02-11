Birmingham Squadron Win Third Straight Behind Trey Alexander's Season-High Performance

Published on February 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, cruised past the Wisconsin Herd, 124-110, on Tuesday night, led by two-way guard Trey Alexander's season-high 35-point outing.

Birmingham (8-15) had a record-breaking start on the offensive end, converting 12-of-12 field goal attempts to open the first quarter- the most field goals made to begin a game in G League history. The perfect start helped the Squadron tie their season-high for first-quarter points in the 2025-26 regular season, but seven threes from Wisconsin (7-14) left Birmingham with only a 33-31 lead.

With a two-point lead, the Squadron went on a 12-0 run over the first 2:20 to begin the second quarter and didn't look back. Their dominance continued throughout the period as they carried a 66-45 advantage into the break- marking their most points in a first half and their largest first-half lead of the regular season.

Wisconsin looked for a quick start out of the break, but Birmingham maintained their comfortable lead throughout the third quarter. The Herd knocked down eight three-pointers in the period, but 12 points from Christian Shumate- powered by two highlight-reel dunks- helped Birmingham produce another 33-point period and build a 99-75 lead.

With a decisive lead, the Squadron stretched their advantage to 26 to begin the fourth quarter and remained in control. The visitors never trailed by fewer than 16 until the final two minutes, ultimately rolling to a 124-110 victory to complete the season sweep over Wisconsin.

Trey Alexander led Birmingham with a season-high 35 points- the most by any Squadron player this season. He also tied a season-high with 12 field goals made in addition to nine assists and seven rebounds.

Birmingham's Christian Shumate and Johnny O'Neil each contributed with 20 points off the bench.

The Squadron will return home for the first time this February to face the Rip City Remix on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. CT. Thursday night's game will be available on ESPN+ and My68.







