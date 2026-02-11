Charge Hold up Raptors for Win

Published on February 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge forward Tristan Enaruna

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (13-6) defeated the Raptors 905 (13-6), 126-122, at Cleveland Public Hall on Tuesday night.

The Charge led by as many as 22 in the game and 19 to start the fourth quarter before the Raptors began to chip away. The visitors outscored the Charge 38-21 to get within two points at 124-122 and had a chance to tie with possession, but the Cleveland defense forced a stop and two turnovers to end the game to hold on for the win.

Cleveland was led by Tristan Enaruna's 22 points, including 19 in the second half and 12 in the fourth quarter. Emanuel Miller had 19 points, five rebounds, and a pair of blocks for the Charge. Killian Hayes netted 19 points with seven assists, while Riley Minix added 16 points and Darius Brown dished out 14 assists.

Raptors 905 were paced by Jonathan Mogbo's career-high 35 points on 14-of-20 from the field. David Roddy came off the bench to provide a double-double of 17 points and a career-high 15 boards.

The two teams will meet again in Cleveland on Thursday, February 12 at 7:00 p.m. before heading into the All-Star break.

