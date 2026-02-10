Greensboro Swarm Acquire Evan Gilyard II
February 10, 2026
Greensboro Swarm News Release
Greensboro Swarm General Manager Cole Teal announced today that the Swarm have acquired guard Evan Gilyard II and the returning player rights to center Armando Bacot from the Memphis Hustle in exchange for forward Eric Dixon.
Gilyard II (5-10, 170) joins the Swarm after averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 29 games (15 starts) for the Hustle on 34.3/32.8/88.4 splits. This includes a trio of 20-point outings during the year, most recently posting a 20-point, six-assist effort against the Salt Lake City Stars on Dec. 31.
A native of Chicago, Ill., Gilyard II carries extensive experience in the NBA G League, having logged 112 appearances (44 starts) across three seasons in the league, carrying stints with the Hustle, Raptors 905 (2024-25) and Windy City Bulls (2023-24), making his NBA G League debut after local tryout opportunities with Windy City in 2022 and 2023.
Gilyard II, 24, has also emerged as a community leader and international competitor, earning the 2024-25 NBA G League Community Assist award with the Raptors 905 and representing the G League United team at the 2025 B.League Global Invitational and the FIBA Intercontinental Cup.
The returning player rights to Bacot (6-10, 240) would bring the center to Greensboro if he were to sign an NBA G League contract. The 25-year-old is currently playing for Fenerbahçe Beko of the Basketbol Süper Ligi and the EuroLeague.
Dixon (6-7, 260) appeared in 27 games (four starts) for the Swarm this season, averaging 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
