Iowa Wolves Three-Game Win Streak Spoiled 124-130 by Austin Spurs

Published on February 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves' three-game win streak was spoiled with a 124-130 loss to the Austin Spurs on Tuesday morning.

Jules Bernard led the Wolves (13-8) with 34 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher recorded 25 points and seven assists, including 20 points in the second half. Donte Ingram tallied 18 points, and Rocco Zikarsky added 15 and 11 rebounds.

Terrence Shannon Jr., who is on a rehab assignment from the Minnesota Timberwolves, contributed 11 points, six assists, and three rebounds.

The Spurs (11-7) out-rebounded the Wolves 57 to 40, and out-scored the Wolves 88 to 54 in the paint. The Wolves led by 22 points at one point, but the Spurs battled back in the second half to secure the victory.

Harrison Ingram led Austin with 30 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists. Jayden Nunn added 20 points and six rebounds, while Donovan Williams tallied 18 points. The Spurs shot 49.5% from the field.

The two teams square off again tomorrow at 6:30 pm from Casey's Center.







