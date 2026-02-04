Iowa Wolves Escape with 114-109 Win over Stockton Kings

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves escaped with a 114-109 win over the Stockton Kings on Tuesday night in Stockton, California. The Wolves (12-7) withstood a late comeback effort from the Kings (10-5) to finish the road trip.

Jalen Crutcher led Iowa with 25 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. He shot 50% from the field and went 5-for-8 from beyond the arc. Jules Bernard recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists for his fourth double-double of the regular season. Enrique Freeman added 22 points and seven rebounds.

Iowa dominated the paint, out-rebounding Stockton 46-35 and out-scoring them 64-34 in the paint. The Wolves had 14 second-chance points compared to the Kings' three, while Alize Johnson grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Kings staged a late fourth-quarter comeback, fueled by two clever inbound plays. The Wolves successfully challenged a foul on a three-pointer with 24 seconds left to ensure the four-point lead. Bernard iced the game with two free throws with 14.6 seconds left.

DaQuan Jeffries led the Kings with 36 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Daeqwon Plowden added 20 points and eight assists. Jon Elmore contributed 17 points from the bench for Stockton.

The Wolves return to Des Moines on Saturday, February 7, for a match-up against the Maine Celtics with a 6:30 p.m. tipoff at Casey's Center.







